Seconds stage late comeback to snatch well deserved point

Melton Hockey Club seconds fought out a six-goal draw at home Coventry and North Warwickshire seconds on Saturday.

Play in the first half was very even, with both sides creating chances.

Coventry had some skilful youngsters in their side and Worsley in the Melton goal had to pull off several excellent saves to prevent a score.

At the other end Merrison and Nightingale forced the visiting keeper into action, but it remained goal-less going in to half time, which belied the attacking nature of the game.

Coventry came out the stronger in the second half, pressurising Melton into conceding several penalty corners. From one of these the visitors took the lead when a crisp shot found the bottom corner.

They increased their advantage soon after when a mix up left Worsley stranded.

As Melton pressed forward in search of goals, Coventry hit them on the counter to score a third with a high shot.

At this stage it looked like game over but Melton showed their resilience. McQuillan stepped up into midfield to feed Herrix, who drove into the D to smash the ball home.

Melton continued to press and another good move released Nightingale to slot the ball home to bring the home side to within one goal of Coventry.

The visitors’ defence was showing signs of panic and, in the last minute, they conceded a penalty corner.

After two shots were initially blocked, Starkey slammed the ball in to level the scores at 3-3, completing a good comeback and give Melton a well-earned point.