Second win for Thorpe maintains perfect start

Thorpe Arnold 1st team travelled to Loughborough Town on Saturday with the hope of continuing their great start to the season.

Winning the toss, Thorpe Arnold opted to bowl and seasoned veteran James Pepperdine struck first with a ferocious short ball which was caught by Dom Extons.

Pepperdine continued in fine form to finish with three wickets for 42 from 12 overs.

Myles Hickman at the other end also bowled well for figures of 4-36.

With Richard Garner unavailable, Kingsley Miller took on spinning duties, claiming a wicket with his first ball, to finish with three wickets as Loughborough were skittled out for 131.

The Thorpe reply began steadily, with Miller hitting 41 runs in six overs before being bowled.

This brough Mark Starkey to the crease and he was immediately on the front foot, hitting some quick boundaries. Starkey then fell for 14 and opener Dom Exton for 17.

It was Myles Hickman, with a disciplined unbeaten 26, and Sam Pollard (26) who set Thorpe on the path to victory.

At 122 there was a minor collapse, as three wickets fell for seven runs, before Hickman eased the team home, Thorpe making 132 for 7 to win by three wickets.

Thorpe now have 50 points out of a possible 50 in their opening games.They are next in action on Saturday at home to Countersthorpe.

n Playing a team they hadn’t played before, Thorpe Arnold 2nd XI decided to bowl first in their Division Five (East) game against Walton le Wolds.

After youngsters Lewis Postle and Joe Anderson had opened the bowling and maintained an excellent line and length to put pressure on the batsmen, Tim Hirst came on to record figures of 4-30 off 12 overs.

A late flourish from the Walton batsmen saw them reach a respectable total of 163-9.

In reply, Alex Renwick and Mark Carnell were quick to set about the Walton attack, punishing anything loose.

Renwick was unlucky to be given out for 34 with the score on 71 after 12 overs, but Carnell carried on in the same vein to finish on 70 not out to see Thorpe home by six wickets.

n On a cold, windy Saturday, Egerton Park lost the toss and were asked to bat by hosts Sileby 2nds.

Openers Bailey and Panchal made a solid start but Park looked to be in trouble after losing Bailey and Glover in quick succession.

Panchal and Madden rebuilt the innings, with Panchal eventually falling seven short of a half century. The big hitting Rose came in and found some form hitting regular boundaries as Park set a competitive total of 195-9.

In reply, the Sileby openers got off to flyer, finding the boundary at will to reach 40-0 off six overs, before some excellent bowling from Watchorn, Glover and Taliti dragged Park back into the game to leave Sileby in trouble at 67-5.

A big partnership for the sixth wicket swung the game back in Sileby’s favour but some pacey and hostile bowling from Taliti and the busy Panchal saw Park over the line to win a thriller by two runs.