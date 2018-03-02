Second chance to enter Thrussington Fun Run as Storm Emma scuppers race

Have your say

Storm Emma got the better of Thrussington Fun Run as fresh snowfall and storm force winds persuading organisers to postpone Saturday’s cross country race late on Thursday.

The race will now take place on Saturday, March 17 from 2pm, and the deadline for entries has been extended until noon on Wednesday, March 14.

Tne run is open to all ages, from pre-school to adults, with five races for different age groups.

Entries had already hit 305 by Thursday, and organisers hope to swell that number yet further with the extended deadline.

For more details, visit www.thrussingtonfunrun.co.uk

* The next race in the fun run series is the Queniborough Stomp on Saturday, March 10.

Visit the Queniborough Stomp Cross Country Race page on Facebook for race information and details of how to enter.