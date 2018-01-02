School Sport: Sherard School duck and dive to dodgeball title

Have your say

Brooksby Melton College played host to the second Primary Schools Dodgeball competition, part of the Melton and Belvoir Primary Sports calendar.

A total of nine teams dodged, ducked, dipped, and dived their way throughout the afternoon in an attempt to be crowned overall champions.

The competition was staged to give children the chance to try a new sport.

The final results were as follows (colours are groups);

Sherard School A finished top of the pile from runners-up Stathern and Captains Close, Asfordby.

Full results: 1 Sherard A, 2 Stathern, 3 Captains Close, 4 Old Dalby, 5 Frisby A, 6 Sherard B, 7 The Grove, 8 Frisby B, 9 Somerby.