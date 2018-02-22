School sport: Long Clawson pupils claim area cross country crown

Have your say

Long Clawson Primary School’s cross country team continued their impressive form with a triple team success at Hose.

The team, who were Junior Team of the Year finalists at the Melton Times Sports Awards, secured a triple team success at the Vale of Belvoir Primary Schools Cross Country Championships and were named overall champions.

A total of 12 schools from around the Vale and Melton travelled to Hose on a chilly day with a big turnout of more than 400 junior runners from Years 3, 4, 5 and 6 taking part.

An impressive Stathern team took second place overall, while Redmile, who had a great result in winning the Year 3/4 boys race, finished third overall.

Clawson produced some fine individual performances to win the overall girls’ Year 3 and 4 race, and both boys’ races (Year 3/4 and Year 5/6).

Organisers thanked all of the schools who took part: Croxton Kerrial, Scalford, Long Clawson, St Peters, Ab Kettleby, Somerby, Colston Bassett, Harby, Waltham, Stathern, Redmile and Hose in a great representation of local school sport.

They also thanked Hose Village Hall for hosting the event, Hose PFA for providing refreshments, several schools for providing marshals, and RunFit Melton and Belvoir for helping to deliver the event.

Results -

Yr 3 Girls: 1 Grace Hatherley (Long Clawson), 2 Norah Flavin (Long Clawson), 3 Ophelia Graham (Stathern).

Yr 4 Girls: 1 Megan Fowler (Stathern), 2 Isla Murray (Redmile), 3 Cerys Phillipson (Redmile).

Yr 3 Boys: 1 Harrison Clifford (Colston Bassett), 2 Felix Turnersmith (Redmile), 3 Jack Tomlinson (Redmile).

Yr 4 Boys: 1 Harry Brooks (Colston Bassett), 2 Louis Cardy (Redmile), 3 Arthur Dobson (Scalford).

Yr 5 Girls: 1 Amelia Leaman (Stathern), 2 Grace Kirwan (St Peter’s Wymondham), 3 Isla Williams (Long Clawson).

Yr 6 Girls: 1 Olivia Gladstone (Long Clawson), 2 Caitlin McCahon (Long Clawson), 3 Moya Hincks (Stathern).

Yr 5 Boys: 1 Josh Hatherley (Long Clawson), 2 Stan Scott (Long Clawson), 3 Jamie Neece (Croxton Kerrial).

Yr 6 Boys: 1 Reuben Taylor (Scalford), 2 Harry Shephard (Waltham), 3 Alex Mahony (Long Clawson).