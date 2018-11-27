School Sport: Bottesford athletes to represent Melton and Belvoir on county stage

The annual Melton and Belvoir Sportshall Athletics competition returned to Brooksby Melton College last Thursday, featuring more than 260 Year 5 and 6 pupils.

The programme, provided by Sportshall Athletics, included a range of track and field events, adapted for indoor competition, for primary and secondary school children.

The events included relay races, javelin, standing long jump, triple jump, vertical jump, and speed bounce, with teams from each school competing in every event. Bottesford Primary School won the event with a total of 668 points, closely followed by runners-up St Francis with 624 points, and will now go on to represent the area at the School Games Super-Series Finals.

The Brooksby Melton College sports leaders selected Ab Kettleby for the Spirit of the Games trophy for their sportsmanship and respect to fellow competitors.

Melton and Belvoir School Sports development manager, Clare Marlow, said: “We would like to thank the 21 sports leaders from Brooksby Melton College who supported the event as it could not have run without them.

“Also we would like to thank our partner, Sportshall Athletics, who made the event so enjoyable and engaging for all who took part.

“Congratulations to all the teams that took part.”

Results: 1 Bottesford 668pts, 2 St Francis 624, 3 Stathern 606, 4 Frisby 600, 5 Old Dalby 580, 6 Great Dalby 540, 7 Captains Close 522, 8 Swallowdale 492, 9 The Grove 482, 10 Ab Kettleby 436.