School’s family fun run attracts large entry

Have your say

The Frisby Fun Run on Saturday attracted an entry of 225 runners - some of the runners are pictured right.

The event, organised by the PTA of Frisby CE Primary School raised around approximately £1,500 for the school.

Trophies were awarded for first male and female runner in each age category, with additional trophy awards for the first placed school in each race.

Frisby School won trophies in Race One and Three, while St Barts Primary School took back a trophy from Race Two and De Lisle picked up the trophy for Race Four.

Swithland Water provided the water for runners at the finish line and event sponsors were Alway Sheet Metal of Loughborough.

Photo: Tim Williams