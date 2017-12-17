Runners set for 2017 Gaddesby Gallop

Have your say

The popular Gaddesby Gallop is set to return in its traditional pre-Christmas slot.

This year’s cross country race takes place on Saturday, December 23 and will throw the usual challenges and obstacles at entrants.

The five-and-a-quarter-mile course, which takes in through Barsby and Ashby Folville before its return to Gaddesby, includes a wade through a dewpond, negotiating a drainage pipe, crossing a brook as well as plenty of mud.

Last year’s race was dominated by the West End Runners club who a clean sweep of the top three as well as the ladies’ winner.

Overall winner Nathaniel Walker narrowly missed out on the course record which stands at 30min 04secs, set by Mark Powell in 2011.

Registration opens at Gaddesby Village Hall from 9.30am ahead of an 11am start, with entry, open to runners over the age of 16, at £10.

Prizegiving follows at the Cheney Arms from 12.30pm with hot cobs, tea and coffee.

For more details, visit the Gaddesby Gallop Facebook page.