Syston RFC set for Oadby Wyggs semi-final

Syston RFC take their next step towards a potential league and cup double when they host a big semi-final clash on Thursday evening.

Last year’s beaten finalists entertain Oadby Wyggs in the County Senior Cup last four at Barkby Road (kick-off 7.15pm).

Syston will go into the match as heavy favourites after a season which has them pushing for the Midlands One East title.

They sit second, just a single point behind chief rivals Bedford with four matches remaining.

But Oadby will also be confident, sitting top of the pile in the league below, with 15 wins from 18, as they challenge for promotion to Midlands One.

Syston finally brought Melton’s two-year reign as cup holders to an end earlier this season.