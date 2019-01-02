Old friends join Melton RFC’s festive fundraising match

While Melton RFC’s annual post-Christmas intra-club match was its usual free-scoring self, charity proved the day’s main winner.

Two teams made up of players old and new, along with some guests and old friends, played out a 41-all draw as 14 tries were evenly spread between the sides.

Experience took on 'youth' at Melton RFC's annual charity match EMN-190201-154718002

Jake Greaves, whose dad Wayne skippered the younger side, switched allegiances and slotted three conversions for both teams.

Chris Budd led the older guys, with a special mention in dispatches to Joe Chirico and John Scutter, both in their twilight of their careers, who joined in the match with rare youthful enthusiasm.

The pick of the tries came from Phil Kerr after a blistering run from the halfway line, and Dan Evans, who cut a fine line to latch onto Fraser Gifford’s brilliant dummy pass.

The match was followed by a social night in the clubhouse which raised more than £350 for Cancer Research UK.

A total of 40 players had a run out, along with Melton RFC old boy Will Ward, making a guest appearance from South Leicester, to cap a winning day.