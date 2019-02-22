Melton rugby starlet Hannah earns Leicestershire county call

Up-and-coming rugby talent Hannah Spencer has taken the next step up by winning a place in the county squad.

Hannah, from Melton, was invited to Leicestershire Girls’ U15 County Development training and trials where almost 40 girls were competing for places on the 2019 squad.

The 13-year-old took up the sport at the age of eight with Melton RFC, and has been determined and highly-motivated since the beginning of her career.

Her old clubmates and coaches have continued to follow the Long Field Academy pupil’s progress after leaving the club at under 12s to join a girls-only team.

Now playing for Lutterworth, Hannah successfully made it into the LRU U15 County side and begins training ready for their first county festival at Syston RFC on Sunday.

With Melton RFC now looking to get girls’ rugby firmly on the map with their own dedicated squad, the club will hope Hannah could inspire a new generation of players.