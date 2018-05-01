Melton RFC U8s unbeaten at county festival

Melton RFC Under 8s bowed out of the season in style with an impressive performance at the County Festival.

Returning to Syston, the scene of their Lamplew Trophy success at the start of the season, both teams excelled, with no defeats.

Melton RFC U8s on the charge EMN-180105-121039002

Numbers were down, meaning that neither team had any substitutes, and with Rutherford on his first day back following a broken collarbone, a slower pace might have been expected.

But both teams played wonderful rugby with a solid defence which forced numerous turnovers, while attacking was fast, with all players scoring at least one try.

Man-of-the-match honours went to Daynes for his outstanding work rate and exceptional defence, while Allen was fierce and is clearly ready to begin contact rugby next season.

It was a fitting finale for well-loved coach Tim Flood who is leaving the club. Players, coaches and parents all wish him well and hope to bump into him on the rugby circuit soon.