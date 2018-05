Have your say

There was more success for Melton RFC’s junior set-up when their under 15s side entered the Syston 7s tournament and won the cup.

They won all five games and produced an immaculate performance full of awesome sevens rugby.

Coach Bren Foster said: “Sevens is an electric game of skill, desire and speed, and the lads showed that in every department they were the best on the day.

“The whole team were fantastic and were a credit to the club.”