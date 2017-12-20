Melton RFC U12s shine in the gloom

Have your say

Melton RFC Under 12s travelled to Whetstone on Sunday despite the frost to take on the Vipers.

The visitors took a 12-strong squad and without replacements, unlike their hosts, but both teams appeared fairly evenly-matched in a good game of rugby.

Melton RFC Under 12s turned in their best display of the season against the Vipers EMN-171219-160619002

The Melton boys showed better communication and great defensive play with strong tackling in their best performance of the season.

They lost narrowly, 7-5, and played the final 20 minutes of the game in a downpour of freezing rain, but they still showed great spirit.

Thanks to coach Dave Brooker and assistant David Burrows.