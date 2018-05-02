Melton RFC U11s bounce back with impressive run on county stage

Have your say

Both Melton RFC Under 11s sides performed strongly at this year’s Leicestershire County Festival, held at Leicester Lions.

Both the Foxes and Hounds won four out of their five fixtures.

The Hounds set the tone for Melton RFC U11s in the morning EMN-180105-122327002

In the morning, Melton Hounds bounced back from a defeat to Market Harborough to record wins against Lutterworth, Leicester Forest, Vipers, and South Leicester.

And in the afternoon session, the Melton Foxes overcame a setback against Market Bosworth in their first match to beat Coalville, Leicester Lions, Hinckley and local rivals Oakham.

Head coach Paul Moore was full of praise for both sides.

“This a is really close-knit squad with a strong team spirit, and we had a lot of fun,” he said.

“Five games is a real test of character and stamina, and they fought hard all day. It’s great to field two really strong teams at the county festival, and these lads show the club has a bright future.”