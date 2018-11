Melton RFC Under 10s will be living a dream this weekend when they play at the home of Leicester Tigers on Sunday.

The talented youngsters will tread the hallowed Welford Road turf in the Prima Cup tournament as teams from all across the country will come to play under the floodlights.

They will take to the pitch straight after the Premiership clash between the Tigers and reigning champions Saracens which will be played in front of more than 25,000 spectators.