Melton RFC trio picked for Midlands trials

A trio of up-and-coming Melton RFC youngsters have been selected for Midlands trials after impressing for Leicestershire.

Will Helliwell, Isaac Thompson and Bill Rush have all been included in the 40-man Midlands Under 18s trial squad.

Helliwell has already tasted first team rugby at Melton RFC and also plays regional representative rugby for Notts, Lincs and Derbyshire.

Thompson, has come through the mini and junior ranks at Melton into the current Colts side, while Rush also plays senior rugby at club level.

Their Melton RFC clubmates Thomas Green, Aiden Smith and John Sommerville have also turned out for the county squad this season.

Also in the Midlands trials squad is Syston RFC’s Harry Bridge, and Brooksby Melton College students Morgan Galloway and Justin Trombas.