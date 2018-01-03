Melton RFC: Seniors hold the edge in Boxing Day fundraising match

Melton RFC players and supporters toasted club members past at their annual fundraising match on Boxing Day.

The game was well supported by more than 40 players as an over 25s XV took on a team of their under 25s clubmates.

Jay Greaves kicks a conversion in his guest role for the over 25s EMN-180301-104852002

The charity Boxing Day clash was opened up in traditional fashion with a glass of port to remember past players.

On the field, club captain Marcus Badham crossed for the winning try for the over 25s with the last phase of play, while young Jay Greaves had the honour of kicking the conversion for the seniors.

The celebrations continued post-match in the clubhouse, with total proceeds from the day hitting £700 and going towards the cost of a defibrillator to be mounted on the main pitch area.

Club chairman Marcus Twidale on the charge EMN-180301-104902002