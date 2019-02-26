Melton RFC Seconds beaten by impressive Melbourne

In a good-natured game, Melton RFC Second XV were well beaten by a better, more organised Melbourne side on Saturday.

Melton were strong in the scrum, troubling the Melbourne pack with the help of a prop loaned from the visitors.

Melton had the final word in a 48-17 defeat EMN-190226-105842002

Melbourne got off to a 12-0 lead before the hosts found their feet when Cank’s strong run, picked up and driven by Franco and Bowles, led to Woolley scoring.

But the visitors gradually took control and stretched their lead to 24-5 before Melton scored a well-worked try from the base of the scrum.

Kas linked with Kerr on the blind side who stepped inside the defence to make it 24-10 at half-time.

The second half followed much the same the pattern as the first, with some good approach work from Melton through Moule, Freestone and Finlay, but the forwards could not get any dominance in the loose.

There were good runs by Loveday and Plowman, but too often the hosts did not have the numbers to control the ball, meaning Beeby did not have the time to move the ball to his outside half and putting Melton on the back foot.

Franco was unlucky in having a try disallowed before Thorpe and Blagburn came on and both were busy.

Melbourne built their lead to 48-10, but to Melton’s credit, they had the last word from a tap and go penalty when two strong drives allowed Cank to take the ball on and burst clear to score.

Morgan-Jones landed the conversion to make the final score 48-17.