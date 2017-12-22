Melton RFC’s annual Boxing Day match to fund life-saving equipment

Have your say

Melton RFC players past and present will employ the unusual warm-up method of a glass of port before their traditional Boxing Day club match.

The club’s post-Christmas game has become an annual fundraiser and as a way of honouring late Melton RFC members.

This year’s celebratory match, on Tuesday, will pit an over 30s squad against their under 30 club counterparts.

The 2pm kick-off will be proceeded by the pre-match tipple, and entertainment will be put on the clubhouse into the evening.

There will also be a raffle and auction, with proceeds from the day going towards buying a defibrillator.

Last year’s fixture raised £1,350 for the family of late Oakham player Savanaca Koroibulileka.