Melton RFC’s annual Boxing Day match to fund life-saving equipment

Melton RFC players past and present will employ the unusual warm-up method of a glass of port before their traditional Boxing Day club match.
The club’s post-Christmas game has become an annual fundraiser and as a way of honouring late Melton RFC members.
This year’s celebratory match, on Tuesday, will pit an over 30s squad against their under 30 club counterparts.
The 2pm kick-off will be proceeded by the pre-match tipple, and entertainment will be put on the clubhouse into the evening.
There will also be a raffle and auction, with proceeds from the day going towards buying a defibrillator.
Last year’s fixture raised £1,350 for the family of late Oakham player Savanaca Koroibulileka.