Melton RFC reach Vets County Cup final for second year running

Melton RFC booked their place in the Vets County Cup final for the second year running with a battling win at home to Leicester Forest in Saturday’s semi-final.

The hosts outscored Leicester by four tries to one, but could have had more with the amount of territory and possession they enjoyed.

There were some brilliant passages of play, particularly several barnstorming runs from skipper Richard Meakin, and front row players James Stapleton, Gavin Prior and Dave Osborne, which put Forest on the back foot early on.

Adam Underwood was very unlucky to have a try ruled out for a pass which was judged forward, while Sam Clemons and Tom Kempin were always a handful in midfield with the ball in hand.

Melton scored two tries through the outstanding Wayne Brookes in the first half-hour, with Clemons adding the conversions.

From the restart the hosts gifted Leicester a soft try out wide, but turned round 14-5 in front.

The second half brought a few changes in personnel, but the introduction of Wayne Greaves at number eight was significant and had an immediate effect.

Brookes was on hand to complete his hat-trick before Greaves finished off another flowing move to increase the lead to 28-5 as Clemons knocked over the extras.

With both sides ringing the changes, the game became haphazard and Melton had to defend like Trojans, with Andy Stockdale brilliant at the breakdown to keep out the persevering visitors.

Melton Vets will next face the winners of the Hinckley v Leicester Lions semi-final.

A provisional date for the final is Saturday, April 28 at Market Bosworth RFC where a coach will travel to the venue and all support will be welcome.