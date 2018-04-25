Melton RFC Nomads pip East Leake RFC in cracker

Melton RFC Nomads hit the road once more to support another local side struggling to continue as a club, East Leake.

With the sun beating down it was decided to play four quarters against the hosts who are struggling for numbers.

Untypically the Nomads started very strongly and scored the first two tries.

However, East Leake came back, setting the pattern for a game which ebbed and flowed right up to the final whistle with Leake pressing for a try to bring the scores level.

On another day the score could have gone the other way as Melton edged a cracking match 31-26.