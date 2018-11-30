Melton RFC juniors taste cup action at Leicester Tigers

Young players from Melton Mowbray RFC followed in the footsteps of Leicester Tigers legends by playing at Welford Road on Sunday.

On the same day Tigers hosted Saracens in the Premiership Rugby Cup campaign, Melton RFC’s Under 10s were in action in the Prima Tiger Cup.

The Prima Tiger Cup, sponsored by Prima Solutions of Loughborough, had its biggest-ever season with more than 70 teams entering the first round stage, played over festivals in Norfolk, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

Melton were joined by teams from Ilkeston, Lichfield and Tamworth in the Prima Tiger Shield, with Hinckley, Kesteven, Nuneaton and Syston also taking part in the Prima Tiger Bowl.

Paul Moore, coach at Melton RFC, said: “The whole Prima Tiger Cup has been really brilliant and very well-organised.

“It is brilliant for the kids to come to Welford Road, they all support Leicester Tigers as well, which makes it even more special as this is their first experience doing this.

“It is also a brilliant team-building experience that we all get to come and enjoy the game.”