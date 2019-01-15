Melton RFC juniors get up close with the Leicester Tigers

Young players from Melton RFC shared matchday with Leicester Tigers on Saturday as they made up the guard of honour to welcome the teams onto the pitch at Welford Road.

They helped Tigers chalk up one of their best results of the season as Gloucester were beaten 34-16 in the Gallagher Premiership in front of a 20,300-strong crowd.

Melton RFC juniors fly the flag for their heroes

Guard of honour groups fly the flag in the moments building up to kick-off and the club say no-one in the stadium gets as close to taking a pass, making a tackle or catching a high ball.

Melton RFC club officer Jenny Beech accompanied the group, which also included players from the new girls’ squad, on to the pitch.

“We always enjoy coming back and taking part in all the matchday build-up at Welford Road,” she said.

“For some, it’s their first time, but for others they are now professionals!

“Every time we are asked if we would like to take part the kids get so excited and it’s become a part of our rugby calendar at Melton.”