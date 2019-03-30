Melton RFC juniors bowl over rivals at county finals

Melton RFC Under 12s added a fine piece of silverware to the cabinet after a strong performance at the County Cup finals earlier this month.

After qualifying in the top group earlier in the season, the Melton boys knew the finals would be a tough shift as the top 10 teams in the county came together.

Dudman-Millbank crosses for a Melton try EMN-190328-115216002

Melton lost only one game in the pool stages, but such was the quality of opposition this saw them finish the group in second place and so went through to the third/fourth place play-off.

A tough performance in that final match saw the boys achieve their fifth win of the day to secure the County Bowl.

There was an added bonus when a parent from rival team Hinckley presented the trophy – former Leicester Tigers and England player Graham Rowntree – to cap off a fantastic afternoon of rugby.