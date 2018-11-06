Melton RFC flattened by Oadby as Collins joins injury list

Melton RFC’s dismal run of form continued as they were totally outplayed in a chastening 63-5 defeat by a vibrant Oadby Wyggs on Saturday.

The lengthy injury list which has plagued the First XV for the last couple of seasons grew worse as player-coach Gareth Collins was forced out before the match, summing up Melton’s luck of late.

Injury-plagued Melton have been unable to field the same XV this season EMN-180611-145823002

Collins turned to Mark Matthews who had a very accomplished game at outside-half and played as if he had never been away.

Chris Rose also had a tidy game given the amount of poor ball he received all afternoon, skipper Leon Gormley worked tirelessly in an unfamiliar role at centre, while Jack Forfar continued to build on his potential.

For the first 20 minutes Melton held their own and indeed scored a try out wide through Tom Allen following a controlled rolling maul.

But at 12-5 the home side failed to clear their lines and were punished, triggering a run of another 22 unanswered points as Wyggs capitalised on turnover ball and a scrum which went in reverse for the first time all season.

The second half was played at a furious pace with Lee Miller and Wayne Brookes on the charge for most of the time.

Melton had three try-scoring opportunities after some great handling and quick ruck ball, but interceptions allowed Wyggs to counter and eventually run in tries themselves, as often happens to a losing side.

To Melton’s credit they stuck at their task, but often it was men against boys as the visitors used their experience together to run up a big scoreline.

Melton remain without a win in Midlands One East at nine attempts, and are badly in need of a run as a settled side.