Melton RFC First XV offer encouragement in defeat

Melton RFC supporters admired a brave and valiant performance at top-four team Oadby on Saturday as a 41-7 scoreline slightly skewed the tale of the match.

Oadby are having a successful season in Midlands One East and their early play threatened to overwhelm Melton.

The tall Wyygs second row won good ball from lineouts, while an extremely solid front row helped their heavy pack to dominate the set scrums.

Predictably Oadby opened the scoring as a penalty was shortly followed by a converted try which demonstrated the hosts’ fast running and good handling.

Later a push-over try confirmed their forward dominance and a further try, following clever play by the centres, confirmed their three-quarter skills.

However, as the half progressed Melton began to show increasing resilience as the pack gained good possession from broken play, and the three-quarters ran with high pace.

Oadby’s threat was being reduced as half-time arrived with the home team leading by 22 points to nil.

Melton continued their improved game in the second half, and with good possession from a pack now playing well, they were able to put Oadby under high pressure for the first time in the game.

Such improvement showed itself in a wonder try from Gareth Collins, converted by Harvey Green to make it 22-7.

Melton continued to apply pressure with strong running and attacking play and spent 20 minutes in Oadby’s half, threatening to score more.

But Oadby showed their defensive strengths while under the cosh and stopped the visitors adding further points.

Gradually Oadby followed resilience with dominance, and they finished the game with a further try and two goals.

An excellent game, great to watch, and with high skills and total commitment from both sides.

On Saturday, Melton host ninth-placed Old Northamptonians (kick-off 3pm).