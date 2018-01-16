Melton RFC downed by promotion-chasing Paviors

Melton RFC became the latest team to encounter the full force of the Paviors point-scoring machine as they succumbed to their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday.

The Midlands One East promotion contenders arrived at Burton Road in blistering form having notched up 325 points in five successive wins.

And the Nottingham side were at it again as they overpowered the home side 52-3 at Burton Road.

Perfect conditions suited running rugby and the visitors showed why they are promotion candidates with fast attacking rugby played with pace and precision.

It was always going to be a David and Goliath contest and Melton gave everything in the first half with some fantastic tackling and carrying, notably from Leon Gormley, Klay Radford and Jack White.

Melton landed an early penalty and were still in the contest at half-time, trailing 12 points to three.

But disaster struck immediately after the restart with Paviors scoring a blistering try out wide and adding a second 10 minutes later as their wingers turned on the gas.

Duncan Lennox and Tom Allan tackled and carried really well, but Melton could only muster possession in their own half.

And despite the efforts of skipper Marcus Badham, Melton knew the game was up when the home side were reduced to 13 players after some outstanding last-ditch defence from Ollie Circuit, Harry Wood and Matt Cox.

The Paviors tails were up and readily exploited the space against an under-strength Melton defence in the final 10 minutes, running in four tries and converting three to give a rather harsh final scoreline.

The best side won, but Melton must take solace from the young age of the team which featured some outstanding individual performances.

But Melton also need to realise they need 15 players on the pitch at all times, willing to give everything for the team.

Melton stay in eighth despite the defeat, but are now 15 points adrift of Oundle in seventh place.

The tough run of fixtures continues on Saturday with a trip to fourth-placed Peterborough who have won their last three. Kick-off is 2.15pm.