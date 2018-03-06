Melton RFC crunch league clash postponed

Have your say

Melton RFC were denied a chance to put some daylight between them and the Midlands One East bottom three when a key fixture was called off.

Snow and ice postponed all of the league’s fixtures, with Melton due to travel to second-bottom Huntingdon. The match has been re-arranged for Saturday, March 17,

Melton have lost their last seven matches and are without a win in 2018 after a string of injuries and a run of fixtures against the division’s top sides.

They currently sit 10th, seven points above Huntingdon ahead of their tough home match with promotion-chasing Kettering om Saturday (ko 3pm).

Title contenders Syston, meanwhile, face a tough trip to Nottingham to take on Paviors.

Their postponed home match with Oundle has also been moved to March 17.