Melton Mowbray RFC’s Try Rugby Day is back

With the rugby season just a few weeks away, Melton RFC opens its doors on Saturday for its annual Try Rugby day.

The free event is open to everyone and starts at their Burton Road HQ from 11am.

Melton RFC are keen to get more girls into the sport EMN-180815-100955002

There will be rugby-themed activities for boys and girls aged four through to 16 and a host of other attractions such as a fire engine, barbecue and bar.

Organisers believe the event will be bigger and better than ever.

First XV head coach Gareth Collins will hold a coaching master class, there will be touch rugby for all, including adults, at 2pm, and all followed by a pre-season match between Melton RFC seniors and Market Harborough RFC.

Melton open their third season in Midlands One East with a home match against Rugby Lions, newly switched from Midlands One West, on Saturday, September 1 (ko 3pm).