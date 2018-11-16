Melton Mowbray RFC launch girls’ rugby section

There were promising first steps as Melton RFC launched a new girls’ and women’s section at the club.

Around 20 girls turned up to the first session to play touch rugby as the club looks to build a girls’ rugby squad to provide opportunities to play the sport at under 13s, under 15s, and under 18s age groups.

Ollie Jakes coaches girls at the first girls' rugby training session EMN-181116-124958002

The sport has seen an upsurge in interest in recent years, helped by the success of the England women’s team who became world champions in 2014.

Organiser Jenny Beech said: “As you can imagine it is incredibly difficult to rustle up the number of players required for three rugby teams overnight so there will be a period of team building time.

“We are liaising closely with neighbouring clubs who have a girls’ presence in order to create playing and training opportunities.”

Melton RFC are hoping to hold a mini festival for girls on Sunday, December 16 where playera in all of the target age groups can turn up and join in.

Jenny added: “There may be an element of mixing up teams to make the numbers, but the girls don’t care – they just want to play.

“No experience is necessary, just a desire to keep fit, have fun and be part of a great team.”

Any girls from school Year 6 upwards who want to try girls’ rugby can call Jenny on 07814 544210.