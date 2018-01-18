Juniors fly the flag for Melton RFC at Welford Road

Young players from Melton Mowbray RFC shared matchday with the Leicester Tigers earlier this month as they made up the guard of honour to welcome the teams at Welford Road.

Tigers hosted London Irish in the Aviva Premiership as the group from Melton followed in the footsteps of their heroes in front of a crowd of more than 20,000.

Melton RFC juniors gave Leicester Tigers a guard of honour EMN-180118-130136002

Guard of Honour groups, sponsored by Global Payments, fly the flag in the moments building up to kick-off and welcome both teams on to the pitch.

Junior club coach Dave Brooker accompanied the team on to the pitch.

He said: “This is the first time as guard of honour for many of our group and the atmosphere is just electric.

“To be a part of the build-up and so close to the action is very special. We told the group just before Christmas so for many it was a great early Christmas present.”