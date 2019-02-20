England star inspires Melton RFC’s new girls’ section with training session

Have your say

Melton RFC’s new girls’ squad received a boost on Sunday when England touch rugby star Kate Davis-Bavin ran a training session at Burton Road.

Taking time out from her World Cup preparations, and fresh from an England training camp, Kate worked with Melton’s coaches to further develop the exciting new team.

The popularity of girls' rugby at Melton RFC continues to grow EMN-190219-132917002

Melton coach Ollie Jakes arranged the session and was delighted with the outcome.

“To have the opportunity to learn from a player of Kate’s calibre is beyond inspiring for the girls,” he said.

“They got to learn that strategy, communication and teamwork are all elements of the game that are just as important as individual skills.

“They took to these ideas so quickly, which is a massive credit to both them and their parents.”

The girls put the advice into practice EMN-190219-132854002

Melton RFC thanked Kate for her time and are eager for a repeat trip, hopefully with the Touch Rugby World Cup.

Any girls who would like to join this growing group should contact Jenny Beech on 07814 544210 or turn up at Burton Road at 10.30am on Sundays for training.