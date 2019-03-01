England rugby duo to lead Melton RFC girls’ training

Melton Mowbray RFC continues its girls’ rugby drive on Sunday with another international training session.

Following the successful visit of England tag rugby international Kate Davis-Bavin, she will return with former England player Jenny Watkinson this weekend to build on the skills already learned.

Both are keen to show rugby is a great sport for women, as highlighted by the fantastic performances of the England Ladies in the Six Nations.

All girls are welcome and no-one should have any doubts about their performance or ability to play.

Club officer Jenny Beech said: “There is a place for everyone in our squad, from total beginners right through to county players.

“Big girls, small girls, fast girls, slow girls – we want them all and they will all be made very welcome.”

The session starts at 10.30am at Melton RFC’s Burton Road ground and will be followed by free food for all participants in the clubhouse.