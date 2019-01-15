Depleted Melton RFC forced to postpone trip to league leaders

Have your say

Melton RFC’s frustrating season took another turn on Saturday when the First XV had to postpone their latest league match.

Gareth Collins’ side has been racked by a series of injuries, unavailability and departures this campaign as they struggle at the bottom of Midlands One East.

After a series of four heavy defeats, Melton faced the daunting trip to league leaders Kettering last weekend, but didn’t have enough props to fulfil the fixture.

Melton are without a win this season and have just three points after 15 games.

They return to home turf on Saturday when Leighton Buzzard visit Burton Road for a 2.15pm kick-off.

But their Bedfordshire side have had similar woes this season and have just one win - a comeback 36-24 victory against Melton in the reverse fixture.