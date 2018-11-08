Brownlow Primary School pip Old Dalby to tag rugby crown

Schools from across the borough battled it out on the rugby pitch for the chance to represent Melton and Belvoir on the county stage.

Melton RFC hosted the annual Melton and Belvoir School Sport and Physical Activity Network Year 3 and 4 Tag Rugby competition on a chilly autumn day.

The format of the tournament allowed all of the schools to play one another in hard-fought and skilful competition.

Brownlow Primary School, Melton, took the overall win with one point separating them from runners-up Old Dalby Primary.

Sherard completed the top three spots, followed by Somerby Primary in fourth place, St Francis, Melton, in fifth and Ab Kettleby School in sixth.

The organisers thanked Melton RFC for hosting the event and particularly Jenny Beech for her tireless work in supporting the schools’ coaching and rugby programme, as well as Brooksby Melton College students for their continued support in officiating the games.

Brownlow now go on to represent the area in the Leicester-shire and Rutland Sport Super Series Finals on May 22, 2019 at Vipers RFC, near Leicester.

* Melton RFC welcome any child of any age who may want to give rugby a go.

Call 07814 544210 for more information.