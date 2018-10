Have your say

Melton Mowbray RFC were beaten at West Bridgford on Friday night.

The hosts claimed a 54-12 success which leaves Melton still looking for their first win of the season.

They currently prop up the Midlands One East with two points following seven straight defeats.

However, they have a chance to close the gap on 13th placed Northampton Old Scouts (six points) on Saturday.

They travel to face Old Scouts, who have one win to their name (KO 3pm).