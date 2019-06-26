Resurgent Egerton Park CC up to fourth with Shepshed win

A resurgent Egerton Park CC moved within three points of the Division Two promotion places after an impressive run chase at Shepshed on Saturday.

A run of four wins and one defeat in six County league matches has propelled the Melton side from the relegation places up to fourth place and in good shape to mount another promotion push.

Having won the toss, Shepshed opted to take first bat and openers Gibson and Pepper started well against Park’s Nick Watchorn and Tom Glover.

They put on 75 for the first wicket before Watchorn had Pepper caught by skipper Charlie Madden for 15.

And the captain took the innings by the scruff of the neck, taking the next three wickets to fall, including the key scalp of Gibson (85), fourth to fall with the score on 149.

His dismissal opened the door, and Madden, in tandem with Panchal, seized their chance.

Madden completed his five-wicket haul with two more cheap wickets to leave Shepshed to 170-6 before Panchal (4 for 33) mopped up the final four wickets to bowl out the hosts for 213.

Panchal (16) continued where he left off as he opened Park’s reply with Bates,. but both fell to Miller, within three runs of each other, as they slipped to 27-2.

The experience of Glover and Madden stabilised the innings, and the pair put on 98 for the third wicket before the captain fell for 40.

This sparked another mini-wobble as Mold was soon out for one with Park on 131-4.

But Stuart Rose joined Glover and eased any worries with a purposeful knock.

Rose hit eight fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 56 as he and Glover (83 not out) knocked off the 83 runs needed for victory in less than 12 overs.

Park will make further progress up the table if they can defeat second-placed Kirby Muxloe at home on Saturday. Match starts 1pm.

Shepshed: 213.

Bowling: N. Watchorn 9-2-47-1; T. Glover 3-0-16-0; K. Taliti 7-0-46-0; C. Madden 12-0-35-5; A. Barber 7-0-34-0; K. Panchal 7-0-33-4.

Park: K. Panchal 16, J. Bates 3, T. Glover 83*, C. Madden 40, T. Mold 1, S. Rose 56*, Extras 16. Total: 215-4.