Relegation and promotion to be decided at Sunday League finale

Egerton Park and Bottesford will have very different aims when they meet for their final Grantham and Melton Association match of the season on Sunday.

Bottesford will head to Melton for their Division One clash knowing seven points will nick the second promotion spot from Sproxton, while Egerton Park need 11 points from the match to avoid dropping into Division Two.

Park started last weekend third-bottom, but without a fixture they dropped to the foot of a tightly-packed table, leapfrogged by both Barkby United and Belvoir who met in a basement battle of their own.

A knock of 72 and three wickets from Ben Hollis underpinned Barkby’s 99-run home win over Belvoir.

The visitors failed to chase down 231, despite a half-century from opener Sam Nightingale, but picked up eight points to edge above Park.

Elsewhere, Sproxton’s concession of their final match at Illston Abbey opened the door for Bottesford to take the final promotion place.

They moved within six points of the second-placed side thanks to a 112-run win at Grantham, with Aaron Charlesworth hitting an unbeaten 102, and skipper Ryan Charlesworth making 52.

In Division Three, Melton ended their season in third after succumbing to a nine-wicket defeat at Stamford.