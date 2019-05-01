Record fifth wicket stand sees Park 2nds to first win of new season

Have your say

Egerton Park 2nd XI recorded their first win of the season on a bitterly cold day at home to Cosby on Saturday.

Batting first, Park lost Pedlar and Bates early on before the in-form Carnell struck a quick 25 toget the scoreboard moving.

When he and Beeken fell, it was left to skipper Tyler and the heavily bandaged Simons to set up a decent total for their bowlers to defend.

When Tyler was eventually stumped for 63,the experience duo had put on 134 for the fifth wicket, a second team record.

Simons went on to carry his bat,finishing with a belligerent undefeated 73,as the Park innings closed on 223 for 6 off their allotted 45 overs.

At the start of the Cosby reply, Anderson and Dover-Jaques bowled tightly to restrict the visitors,who soon fellbelow the equired run rate.

When Dover-Jaques bowled Newit and Hunter things looked good for the home side, but a quick fire 73 from Moin threatened to spoil the day.

The evergreen Jeary put Park back in control by dismissing Moin, removing his off peg, and with good support from Beeken, Cosby fell 38 runs short of the required total as their innings closed on 185-5.

Dover-Jaques finished with figures of 2-31, and Jeary 12-53.