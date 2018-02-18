Queniborough Stomp returns - and it’s open to everyone

Have your say

The family-friendly Queniborough Stomp cross-country race returns on Saturday, March 10 for its annual outing.

The Stomp is suitable for all ages and abilities, and provides an ideal opportunity for families and novice runners to take part in a fun race.

More Stomp action from 2017 EMN-180216-113739002

The course is located on South Croxton Road in a field just past the cemetery.

There will be lots of mud and water crossings included in the course.

Juniors (pre-school to year 6) will cover one lap of the three-quarter-mile course, while older age groups will complete two laps, or one-and-a-half miles. The first race will go off at 2pm.

A medal will be given to all finishers, and there will be refreshments available, and a prize presentation.

Entries in advance only, with proceeds to go to St Mary’s, Queniborough, Church Preservation Society, and other village organisations.

* For further details or to download an entry form see the Queniborough Stomp Cross Country Race Facebook page.