Queniborough Stomp call for entries

Entries are being invited for the annual Queniborough Stomp cross country run on Saturday, April 6.

It is suitable for all ages and abilities and is a great chance for families and novice runners to participate in a fun race.

The course is located on South Croxton Road in a field just past the cemetery, and includes lots of mud and water crossings included.

The race distance is three-quarters-of-a-mile for juniors (pre-school to Year 6), with all other age categories covering two laps for one-and-a-half miles.

The first of fives race starts at 2pm, with medals for all finishers and trophies to winners.

Refreshments will also be available.

Entries are in advance only, at £8 for adults, excluding adults accompanying under 6s, and £7 for under 18s.

Forms can be downloaded from the Queniborough Stomp Cross Country Race page on Facebook.

Proceeds will go to Queniborough Pre-School and other village organisations.

The race is the final part of a fun run series which began at Thrussington earlier this month and continues at Frisby on March 30.