Promoted Egerton Park CC Seconds set for title decider

Egerton Park Second XI will play their cricket in Division Six East next season after clinching county League promotion over the weekend.

A comfortable win at Cosby on Saturday twinned with back-to-back defeats for promotion rivals Queniborough Seconds left Park 52 points clear of third place with just one match remaining.

But there is still plenty to play for on Saturday as they attempt to become champions by winning their top-of-the-table clash at Billesdon Seconds.

Park lead Billesdon by 12 points.

Last weekend the Melton side produced another solid all-round performance on the road at Cosby.

Bowling first, for once wickets were hard to come by as the home side slowly built their innings.

Holloway completed an unbeaten 100, but things may have been different if Haffenden had held on to a straightforward chance when he was on seven.

With the rest of the team scoring only 41, Cosby posted 141-4 from their 45 overs as Park’s bowling, led by Wade and Anderson, did a good job of keeping the runs down.

After tea, Park started nervously as Simons ran out Bates for four, and Mold and Harris both made ducks.

And when Simons (22) and Tyler fell, the visitors were precariously positioned at 45-5.

Haffenden was trapped plum in front, leaving Creed and Orridge to settle the nerves with an excellent 50-run partnership.

When Creed fell for 48 it left Orridge (38) to hit the promotion-clinching runs with four overs to spare.

* Egerton Park First XI’s faint hopes of pinching the second promotion spot were extinguished by defeat at home to Sileby Town Seconds on Saturday.

Park were bowled out for 146, a target which the visitors chased down with five wickets to spare.

Their fourth defeat in six left Park in eighth place and they conclude their season at home to Billesdon on Saturday (12.30pm start).