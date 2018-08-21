Peveritt hits 16-ball 50 as Melton Mowbray find their form

After an indifferent season, Melton Mowbray CC continued their recent upturn in form against Lutterworth Seconds on Saturday.

Melton lost the toss and batted, with Simon Claricoats (41) and Pete Humphreys (7) starting steadily to create a good foundation for the innings.

Gary Potter top-scored for Melton with a quickfire 80 EMN-180821-110838002

A change in bowling brought a wicket as first Humphreys, and then Claricoats, fell in quick succession.

Carel Fourie held the rest of the innings together with a run-a-ball unbeaten 75, as Gary Potter hit a typically aggressive innings of 80 off 52 balls, including eight fours and five sixes.

When he was out, caught off the bowling of Mahal, this brought Joe Peveritt to the crease who teed off in even more dramatic fashion, reaching his 50 off only 16 balls, before finishing unbeaten on 65, off 23 balls, as Melton amassed 295-3 from their 45 overs.

In reply, opening bowlers Ben Redwood and Mike Roberts bowled economically and well, but with no reward.

A change in bowling made the difference as Paul Stevenson bowled both openers on his way to 3 for 58.

At the other end, Fourie backed up his excellent batting with four wickets, and only some late order heroics by Mahal (50) and Burton (58 not out off 33 balls) saved some pride for Lutterworth as they were restricted to 260-8.

The 35-run win moved Melton up to sixth in Division Three ahead of Saturday’s clash with fourth-placed Narborough and Littlethorpe (1pm start).

Melton: S. Claricoats 41, P. Humphreys 7, C. Fourie 75*, G. Potter 80, J. Peveritt 65*, Extras 27. Total: 295-3.

Lutterworth: 260-8.

Bowling: M. Roberts 7-1-27-0; B. Redwood 9-1-31-0; P. Stevenson 10-0-58-3; C. Fourie 12-0-61-4; S. Brown 5-0-55-1; J. Peveriit 2-0-15-0.