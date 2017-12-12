Paralympic champion Sophie Hahn to make Commonwealth Games debut.

Sprint star Sophie Hahn has been named in the England para-athletics squad for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 20-year-old will compete in the T38 100m in Australia after she was included in an 18-strong squad, announced on Monday, a discipline at which she is reigning European, world and Paralympic champion.

Hahn, who was made an MBE earlier this year, won the world title at the distance on her major games debut in 2013 and has defended it ever since – in Qatar in 2015 and London this year.

She is also reigning European champion over 100m and won her first Paralympic title at the distance in Rio last year.

Her debut at the Commonwealths will give the world record holder the chance to add to her stunning haul of major international honours.

The Games, which run from April 4 to 15, feature the biggest-ever Para-sport programme, with 38 medal events across seven sports.