Young Wymeswold show jumper makes European Championship team

Young show jumper Tabitha Kyle has been called up for the British squad for next month’s Children European Show Jumping Championships.

The 11-year-old, from Wymeswold, is the youngest of a five-strong team, aged 11 to 14, which will represent Great Britain under the title sponsor banner of Team NAF in the Netherlands.

At the championships, which run from July 7 to 14, Tabitha will ride Grennanstown Sarco Luxhill, a nine-year-old bay gelding, owned by leading show jumper Holly Smith, also from Wymeswold.

The team medals will be decided on Thursday, July 11 before riders compete for individual medals two days later.

The combination jumped to victory in Austria in May at the Children’s Grand Prix in Lamprechtshausen, having helped the British team to second place at the Nations Cup event earlier in the meeting.

Tabitha also won the national 128cm champion title at the British Show Jumping Championships last August.