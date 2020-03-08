Wymeswold show jumping talent Tabitha Kyle lands latest win

Have your say

Exciting young show jumping talent Tabitha Kyle underlined her huge potential with another win on the circuit.

The Wymeswold rider claimed all three podium places over two days of competition at the Charles Britton Equestrian Construction Winter JA Classic qualifiers.

The events took place at Arena UK, near Grantham, during their Pony Premier Show.

The qualifiers saw the top three combinations from each day go through to the championship finals at SouthView Competition and Training Centre next month.

On day one, Tabitha was among four riders, from 24 starters, to jump two clear rounds of the 1.30m course to reach a third round jump-off.

Essex rider Claudia Moore clinched the top spot by going clear in 39.18 seconds, just ahead of the Leicestershire combination of and Claire Lockhead’s Gangnam Style II who produced their third round clear in 40.43 seconds.

But there was more to come from the combination the following day when a smaller field took on the challenge.

Tabitha set out to go one better and claimed a comfortable win with Gangnam Style II.

The combination produced three foot-perfect clear rounds for the second day running, this time stopping the clock in 38.18 seconds, three-and-a-half seconds quicker than runners up Grace Shuddall-Hughes and Whitehorn Girl.

Tabitha also featured in the line-up with Nightgirl Van Het Sonnishof Z, owned by mum Tanya.

The combination produced a time of 47.41 seconds, but two early faults left them in third place.