Wymeswold show jumper Tabitha claims international win in Austria

Exciting young show jumper Tabitha Kyle maintained her excellent form by winning the Children’s Grand Prix at Lamprechtshausen in Austria.

Tabitha rode the nine-year-old Grennanstown Sarco Lux Hill to victory having also helped the Great Britain team to second place at the Nations Cup event.

Tabitha with the GB children's team (second left). Picture: Fotoagentur-Dill EMN-190524-163251002

Almost a quarter of the 60-strong field jumped clear to qualify for the second round jump-off including the Wymeswold rider.

But none came close to the 11-year-old when she posted a second clear round in a time of 36.55secs.

It made her the only rider to break the 38-second barrier and one of only three riders to achieve a penalty-free round.

The win followed another double-clear performance from Tabitha and Grennanstown, owned by Wymeswold show jumper Holly Smith, in the Children’s Nations Cup the previous day.

Riding under the sponsor banner of Team NAF, the four-strong British children’s team secured second position on the podium.

Tabitha, the daughter of successful international riders Mark and Tanya Kyle, was making her Nations Cup debut.