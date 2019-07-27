Wymeswold junior helps GB to European show jumping bronze

Exciting young equestrian rider Tabitha Kyle helped the British children’s squad win a European bronze.

The Team NAF Children claimed bronze behind Germany and the Netherlands at the European Show Jumping Championships in Zuidwolde, Netherlands.

Tabitha (second left) and team-mates wear bronze

Tabitha (12) was the smallest member of the team, and she could barely see over the fences, jumping with the squad’s biggest horse, Grennanstown Sarco Lux Hill, also known as Bart.

“He flies over the fences like a bird, he is kind and really looks after me in these big competitions,” said the Wymeswold rider.

“I’m very lucky to ride him! It really was an incredible feeling to stand on the podium with my team-mates.”

Heading into the final round, Tabitha already had two clear rounds under her belt and was determined to deliver a third clear.

Belying her young age and being the pathfinder for GB, she jumped with great accuracy and maturity to duly deliver a clean sheet, helping Britain finish in the bronze medal position.

Under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Clare Whitaker, the five girls were the only British show jumping team to come home with a medal from the Europeans.

Tabitha and nine-year-old gelding Bart, loaned by international show jumper and neighbour Holly Smith, also finished fifth in the individual medals, the highest-placed British rider, and just missed out on a podium spot by one pole.

The Kyle name is well-known in equestrian circles, with parents Mark and Tanya Kyle, based at Queenholme Equestrian, boasting an illustrious eventing career, with dad Mark having represented Ireland in the 2004, 2012, and 2016 Olympics.