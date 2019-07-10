Whissendine 6ix: Lee scorches to win at energy-sapping race

Have your say

More than 300 runners from across the region braved heat and hills to race the sold-out Whissendine 6ix on Friday evening.

The 34th edition of the popular six-mile race attracted more than 100 entries within 24 hours and was sold out before the end of March.

There was a large contingent of Stilton Striders at the sell-out Whissendine 6ix EMN-191007-103731002

Despite the conditions, the top three all broke the 34-minute barrier with Grantham’s Matthew Kingston Lee out clear ion front to win by 40 seconds in a time of 33min 33secs.

Brian Corley (Bushfield Joggers) took second place, while Mark Popple (Stamford Striders) completed the top three, crossing the line in 34.36.

The first Melton runner home was Thomas Peacock (Stilton Striders) who was seventh overall in 36.40, ahead of clubmates Alan Thompson (20th – 40.06) and John Robinson (25th – 40.34).

Gina Crane (Yaxley Runners) took the women’s prize, finishing 26th overall in 40.35, just one place and 28 seconds ahead of Victoria Old.

Other selected results –

37th Jonathon Wilson (Stilton Striders) 42min 36secs, 38th Anthony Ison (Stilton Striders) 42.38, 47th Mark Ashmore (Stilton Striders) 44.03, 61st Michael Cooke (Stilton Striders) 45.58, 64th Brent Penniston 46.17, 69th Emily Bradshaw (Wreake Runners) 46.46, 76th Ross Jackson (Stilton Striders) 47.11, 77th Julie Bass (Stilton Striders) 47.25, 95th Claire Homewood (Stilton Striders) 49.04, 97th Dan Giblett (Stilton Striders) 49.14, 99th Dave John (Stilton Striders) 49.19, 110th Robert Mee (Stilton Striders) 50.14, 124th Jacqi Riley (Stilton Striders) 51.25, 125th Colin Miles (Stilton Striders) 51.33, 126th David Hall (Stilton Striders) 51.37, 129th Gosia Garner (Wreake Runners) 51.48, 130th Emma Machowska (Wreake Runners) 51.48, 137th Julie Ashby (Wreake Runners) 52.01, 139th Sarah Lawrence (Stilton Striders) 52.05, 153rd Nikola Dolphin-Rowland (Stilton Striders) 53.36, 169th Vanessa Walker (Stilton Striders) 55.18, 187th Tam Nicol (Stilton Striders) 56.54, 188th Chris Genes (Stilton Striders) 56.54, 195th Anne Craddock (Stilton Striders) 58.04, 197th Nick Pryke (Stilton Striders) 58.14, 198th Nicola Stirton (Stilton Striders) 58.15, 202nd Alison Wilson (Stilton Striders) 58.29, 204th Daniel Howley (Stilton Striders) 58.29, 209th Marie Kennedy (Stilton Striders) 59.16, 214th Jane Collingham (Wreake Runners) 59.23, 229th Deborah Wilson (Stilton Striders) 1hr 02min 13secs, 236th Emma Hope (Stilton Striders) 1.02.51, 243rd Amanda Mcpherson (Belvoir Tri Club) 1.04.26, 247th Ashley Jackson (Stilton Striders) 1.04.50.